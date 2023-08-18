79º
Overnight fire destroys discount store just north of downtown

Fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. in 2000 block of North Main

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A fire destroyed a discount store just north of downtown early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. at a Dollartree store in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue, not far from San Antonio College.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy flames showing from the commerical building. They were able to contain the fire to just the one structure and then eventually put out the blaze.

Fire officials said the roof of the building, however, collapsed during the fire. The store was closed, so there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to try and determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the building has not been released.

