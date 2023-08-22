‘It’s all about money’: Nail salon murder trial continues as interrogation video shown to jury

More details were revealed in court on Tuesday about what led to a deadly shooting outside a North Side nail salon in 2021.

Kiet Nguyen is on trial for the murder of his brother-in-law Ryan Vo.

Nguyen pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder charge and the trial instead went straight into the punishment phase.

Police interview shown during trial details what led to deadly San Antonio salon shooting

On Tuesday in court, Nguyen’s interrogation video was played for the jury. In it, he explains how he got into business with his sister and Vo and they opened a nail salon together.

He said Vo eventually stopped including him and giving him his share.

Nguyen tells SAPD Detective Mark Morales that Vo and his sister owed him thousands of dollars.

During his interrogation, Nguyen said he went to the salon on July 5, 2021, to pick up his check, to tell Vo he wanted out of the business and wanted his investment paid back.

“It’s all about money,” Nguyen said. “I want all my money I spent on to buy supply in there, that’s my money.”

When Morales told Nguyen that Vo had died from his gunshot wounds, Nguyen responded in disbelief and became emotional.

Earlier in the day Bexar County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Kimberley Molina testified Vo had five gunshot wounds and two of the shots caused fatal injuries.

The jury could begin deliberations on punishment as early as Thursday. Nguyen is facing a sentence of up to life in prison.

