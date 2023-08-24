100º
Dozens of migrants bused from San Antonio to DC

Gov. Abbott’s office said bus was not sent by the state

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Immigration, U.S. Border, San Antonio, Greg Abbott

A bus with nearly 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. Thursday morning — but this was not a delivery from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The migrants were dropped off at the U.S. Naval Observatory near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence, a video taken by WJLA shows.

A spokesperson for the governor said unlike hundreds of other migrant-filled buses chartered by the state, Texas was not responsible for this one.

“We can confirm this was NOT one of our buses,” said Abbott’s Spokesperson Eduardo Leal. “Buses regularly depart from the Texas border for DC, NYC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and LA. We have bused over 33,000 migrants since launching the busing mission in April 2022.”

WJLA reported that the nonprofit organization SAMU Foundation is assisting the migrants. A representative said the bus originated in San Antonio.

