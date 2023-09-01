Man killed after being pinned between his vehicle, guardrail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed early Friday morning after police say he got pinned between his vehicle and a guardrail, according to police.

San Antonio police said the man was standing outside of his vehicle for unknown reasons just after midnight on westbound Loop 410 near Fredericksburg Road.

A sergeant at the scene said at some point the man’s truck rolled forward and pinned the man against a guardrail, killing him.

One witness at the scene spoke with police but no additional information has been provided at this time.

