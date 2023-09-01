82º
Man killed after being pinned between his vehicle, guardrail, police say

Police said man was outside of his truck for unknown reasons

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed early Friday morning after police say he got pinned between his vehicle and a guardrail, according to police.

San Antonio police said the man was standing outside of his vehicle for unknown reasons just after midnight on westbound Loop 410 near Fredericksburg Road.

A sergeant at the scene said at some point the man’s truck rolled forward and pinned the man against a guardrail, killing him.

One witness at the scene spoke with police but no additional information has been provided at this time.

KSAT will update this article as more information becomes available.

