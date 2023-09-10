95º
1 hospitalized after group follows man home from bar fight, opens fire at South Side home

No other injuries were reported in the incident

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering after he was shot by people who followed his brother home from a bar fight and opened fire on them at their South Side home, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a shooting at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 16500 block of Pleasanton Road.

Upon arrival, a 45-year-old man told officers he was outside talking with his brother when he heard gunshots and saw three pickup trucks drive away.

The victim told officials his brother was followed home by people he got into a bar fight with. However, they could not provide where the original bar fight occurred.

SAPD says the man was struck in the leg by gunfire and grazed by a second bullet on his left side. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

