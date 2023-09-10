Man arrested for stalking after showing up at victim’s home

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is behind bars after he frequently harassed someone and showed up at their home unannounced, according to San Antonio police.

Zachary Serena was arrested Saturday night for stalking, a third-degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was wanted after multiple criminal complaints were filed against him for frequently harassing his victim and showing up at their residence.

SAPD said officers were conducting surveillance in the 400 block of W Bitters Road when they found Serena with multiple firearms in his possession.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Bexar County Jail.