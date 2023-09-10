101º
Man arrested for stalking after showing up at victim’s home

Zachary Serena was also arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime
Zachary Serena, 34 (Bexar County Jail Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is behind bars after he frequently harassed someone and showed up at their home unannounced, according to San Antonio police.

Zachary Serena was arrested Saturday night for stalking, a third-degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He was wanted after multiple criminal complaints were filed against him for frequently harassing his victim and showing up at their residence.

SAPD said officers were conducting surveillance in the 400 block of W Bitters Road when they found Serena with multiple firearms in his possession.

He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Bexar County Jail.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

