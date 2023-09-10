SAPD officer hospitalized after 3 juveniles crash head-on into patrol vehicle

A police officer is recovering in the hospital after three juveniles crashed into their vehicle head-on into their patrol vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer is recovering in the hospital after three juveniles crashed into his patrol vehicle head-on, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Studio Suites hotel, just off of I-10 and Ackerman Road on the far Northeast Side.

Police said they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area and deployed one of their drones.

The drone followed the vehicle, which was reported stolen, until it parked outside of the hotel.

Moments later, an officer pulled into the parking lot and the stolen vehicle crashed head-on with the patrol car, according to police.

Three juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Two of them are being detained.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

