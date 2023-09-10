97º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD officer hospitalized after 3 juveniles crash head-on into patrol vehicle

The officer is expected to make a full recovery

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Crash
A police officer is recovering in the hospital after three juveniles crashed into their vehicle head-on into their patrol vehicle, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer is recovering in the hospital after three juveniles crashed into his patrol vehicle head-on, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at the Studio Suites hotel, just off of I-10 and Ackerman Road on the far Northeast Side.

Police said they received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the area and deployed one of their drones.

The drone followed the vehicle, which was reported stolen, until it parked outside of the hotel.

Moments later, an officer pulled into the parking lot and the stolen vehicle crashed head-on with the patrol car, according to police.

Three juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Two of them are being detained.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram