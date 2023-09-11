80º
Five people displaced after duplex fire on West Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in just before midnight in 1300 block of Bayou Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Bayou fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Five people are in need of new homes following a fire in their duplex overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just before midnight in the 1300 block of Bayou Drive, not far from South Ellison Drive and Marbach Road on the city’s West Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in a duplex and that the flames spread to another that was nearby. Firefighters rescued two women from the building and three other people managed to get out on their own.

Some of the residents who got out received medical attention on scene. Fire officials say, however, they were not able to save one pet, as a dog died as a result of the fire. They weren’t able to say right away what caused the flames.

San Antonio fire investigators have since been called in to help determine the cause. A damage estimate to the two buildings was not released.

Authorities say the five people have since been displaced as a result of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

