Man injured during family dispute turned machete attack, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family dispute between an uncle and nephew took a violent turn, leaving one person injured from a machete late Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to a fight with a knife around 8:04 p.m. Saturday in the 6247 block of Valley Pawn.

Before their arrival, officers were told one of the men involved had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Durango.

Officers located and detained the driver near the intersection of Les Harrison and Hidden Rock.

The driver told police he was at his uncle’s house with his girlfriend when his uncle began to act inappropriately toward his girlfriend, and the two began to argue.

The argument turned physical, and the uncle grabbed a machete, cutting the nephew in the arm as he tried to leave.

SAPD says the 27-year-old nephew had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old uncle was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.