Man suffers burns after commercial dryer explodes just north of downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A commercial dyer exploded and caught fire injuring one person at a professional clothes-cleaning business just north of downtown early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after 7:30 a.m. at Kraft Professional Cleaners in the 300 block of West Josephine Street, not far from East Ashby Place and North St. Mary’s Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found plenty of smoke in the building. The fire was put out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said one of the commercial dryer machines exploded, but the damage to the business was minimal. One person, however, was burned in the flash explosion.

An ambulance took the man to a nearby hospital to be checked out. The extent of the injuries are unclear.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

A damage estimate to the building was not given.