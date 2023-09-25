NISD officer hit by suspect vehicle while responding to call at natatorium, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer with the Northside Independent School District was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call at the district natatorium and fired one shot as the suspects fled, officials said.

According to a district statement released to KSAT, the officer was responding to a report of multiple suspects at the natatorium, located at 8400 N. Loop 1604 W., at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer made contact with three people, including one on foot and two in a vehicle, in the parking lot.

As they tried to flee, the suspect vehicle hit the officer who was on foot, the district said. The officer shot one round at the vehicle, but it left the scene.

The individuals in the vehicle have not been located but the suspect who was on foot was apprehended. He was identified as an 18-year-old former NISD student, the district said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Officer has been placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure, pending an investigation,” the statement reads. “At the request of the NISD Police Dept., the San Antonio Police Dept. will be conducting an independent investigation.”

