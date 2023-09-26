Viewers share photos of skies, sunsets following storms

SAN ANTONIO – Isolated storms around San Antonio brought some rain but left behind beautiful views, including clear skies and sky-painted sunsets.
Viewers shared photos of the mesmerizing skies and shared them through KSAT Connect.
Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.
brianberes
Ray of hope after much needed rain fell during an early evening storm in Towne Lake of Cypress Tx.