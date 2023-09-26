87º
Local News

Viewers share photos of skies, sunsets following storms

You can share your storm photos to KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or on KSAT.com.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Sunset view after isolated storm around San Antonio submitted by KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher (Oscar) (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – Isolated storms around San Antonio brought some rain but left behind beautiful views, including clear skies and sky-painted sunsets.

Viewers shared photos of the mesmerizing skies and shared them through KSAT Connect.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Weathernow
San Antonio
mimi's photos

Sunset over the tank Somerset tx

Floresville
odnavres24

Awesome sunset this evening!

LaCoste
rarredondo

Heavenly View

Von Ormy
Rosemary Bonner

Beautiful evening thunderheads!

Lytle
leahking

After a brief rain on WilsonHill Colorado County

Alleyton
brianberes

Ray of hope after much needed rain fell during an early evening storm in Towne Lake of Cypress Tx.

Houston

