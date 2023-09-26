Viewers share photos of skies, sunsets following storms

Sunset view after isolated storm around San Antonio submitted by KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher (Oscar)

SAN ANTONIO – Isolated storms around San Antonio brought some rain but left behind beautiful views, including clear skies and sky-painted sunsets.

Viewers shared photos of the mesmerizing skies and shared them through KSAT Connect.

Below, you will see some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

leahking After a brief rain on WilsonHill Colorado County 2 hours ago 0 Alleyton

brianberes Ray of hope after much needed rain fell during an early evening storm in Towne Lake of Cypress Tx. 2 hours ago 0 Houston

