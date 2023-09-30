Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo returning to Helotes this October

Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October

HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival will return to Helotes this October at Pedrotti’s Ranch.

The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival will take place from 6-10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at Pedrotti’s Ranch Venue, located at 13715 FM 1560 N.

There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo.

Admission tickets start at $10 for kids ages 4-12. General admission for adults is $20 and VIP tickets are available for $100. Children ages three and younger are free.

All tickets include admission to the rodeo, live music and kids’ entertainment area. VIP tickets include two drink tickets, a meal ticket and reserved seating for the rodeo and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, a non-profit that helps veterans, first responders and service members escape the daily stress and frustration of civilian life through outdoor adventures.

Calf scramble at Pedrotti's Ranch fall festival (Pedrotti's Ranch)

Event schedule: