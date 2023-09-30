Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo returning to Helotes this October

HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival will return to Helotes this October at Pedrotti’s Ranch.
The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival will take place from 6-10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 13 at Pedrotti’s Ranch Venue, located at 13715 FM 1560 N.
There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo.
Admission tickets start at $10 for kids ages 4-12. General admission for adults is $20 and VIP tickets are available for $100. Children ages three and younger are free.
All tickets include admission to the rodeo, live music and kids’ entertainment area. VIP tickets include two drink tickets, a meal ticket and reserved seating for the rodeo and live entertainment.
Proceeds from the festival benefit Hometown Hero Outdoors, a non-profit that helps veterans, first responders and service members escape the daily stress and frustration of civilian life through outdoor adventures.
Event schedule:
- 6 p.m. - Kids’ Entertainment
- Petting zoo
- Balloon Character Making
- Face Painting
- Pumpkin Patch
- Photo Booth
- Indoor Inflatable Park
- 7:30 p.m. - Live Rodeo
- 8:30 p.m. - Live music from Nick Lawrence