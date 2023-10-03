‘It’s very frustrating’: Intoxication manslaughter case delayed again, no trial date scheduled

SAN ANTONIO – They were supposed to get closure months ago, but instead, the Gallegos family is still seeing delays in the deadly drunk driving case that took the life of their loved one.

Gabriel Gallegos, 44, was driving along Loop 1604 near Lockhill Selma Road in May 2020 when he was hit head-on.

The alleged driver of that vehicle was then 20-year-old Mariana Campos-Jimenez, who was later charged with intoxication manslaughter.

More than three years later, the case is now on hold.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Gino Gallegos, Gabriel’s brother.

Campos-Jimenez accepted a plea deal in May and was expected to be sentenced in July. That sentencing date was reset to Sept. 19. On the 19th, a motion was filed to withdraw her plea.

Campos-Jimenez’s attorney, Gerry Goldstein, is one of the most well-known defense attorneys in the state with decades of experience. At that plea hearing, he said he mistakenly told her she could possibly get probation if she took the deal, which wasn’t correct. Because of that, the 437th District Court judge had to grant the motion to withdraw the plea, but he ordered the case go to trial immediately.

A jury was expected to be selected this week, but Goldstein again filed a motion, this time requesting a psych evaluation for Campos-Jimenez.

“The tactics that are being used by Goldstein, Mariana’s attorney, I feel like her parents are trying to buy a not guilty verdict in this case,” Gino Gallegos said.

While Perez ordered the evaluation be done as soon as possible, until it is done, the case remains on hold, and no trial date has been set.

Gino Gallegos said they are disappointed and will continue to push forward, hoping they will soon get justice.

“My family and I will continue coming back here, and we will continue fighting for my brother,” Gino Gallegos said. “Her having to face accountability for killing my brother — that would be justice.”

If Campos-Jimenez is found guilty by a jury, she faces up to 20 years in prison.