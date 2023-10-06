Gas prices down 11 cents in San Antonio in one week, AAA says

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are down in San Antonio and throughout Texas due to a drop in consumer demand, according to AAA.
Data from AAA states that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel decreased in the past week from $3.31 to $3.20. In Texas, the price in that time frame decreased from $3.38 to $3.30.
AAA states this is the third consecutive week that the average gas price has dropped, thanks to a decrease in demand and the shift to winter-blend gasoline.
As of Thursday, the price of crude oil has plummeted by more than $5 per barrel.
“Reduced fuel demand, falling crude oil prices, and the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline are all factors pushing down retail gasoline prices,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release.
For Texas cities, El Paso has the highest average price of regular unleaded fuel at $3.58 per gallon while Abilene has the lowest at $3.13 per gallon.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.77, down from $3.83 a week ago.
Here’s the cost breakdown for gas prices based on AAA data:
|Area
|Price on Oct. 5
|Week ago
|Year ago
|San Antonio
|$3.20
|$3.31
|$3.60
|Texas
|$3.30
|$3.38
|$3.15
|U.S.
|$3.77
|$3.83
|$3.83
*All prices are based on regular gasoline.
Diesel drivers are paying significantly more though. The current average price of diesel is $4.078 a gallon in Texas and $4.546 a gallon in the U.S.
“With the arrival of cooler weather, we want to remind drivers that October is National Car Care Month. Maintaining a healthy vehicle not only lowers the risk of breakdowns but is also crucial for maximizing fuel efficiency,” Armbruster said.