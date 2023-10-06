Gas prices down 11 cents in San Antonio in one week, AAA says

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices are down in San Antonio and throughout Texas due to a drop in consumer demand, according to AAA.

Data from AAA states that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel decreased in the past week from $3.31 to $3.20. In Texas, the price in that time frame decreased from $3.38 to $3.30.

AAA states this is the third consecutive week that the average gas price has dropped, thanks to a decrease in demand and the shift to winter-blend gasoline.

As of Thursday, the price of crude oil has plummeted by more than $5 per barrel.

“Reduced fuel demand, falling crude oil prices, and the transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline are all factors pushing down retail gasoline prices,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release.

For Texas cities, El Paso has the highest average price of regular unleaded fuel at $3.58 per gallon while Abilene has the lowest at $3.13 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.77, down from $3.83 a week ago.

Here’s the cost breakdown for gas prices based on AAA data:

Area Price on Oct. 5 Week ago Year ago San Antonio $3.20 $3.31 $3.60 Texas $3.30 $3.38 $3.15 U.S. $3.77 $3.83 $3.83

*All prices are based on regular gasoline.

Diesel drivers are paying significantly more though. The current average price of diesel is $4.078 a gallon in Texas and $4.546 a gallon in the U.S.

“With the arrival of cooler weather, we want to remind drivers that October is National Car Care Month. Maintaining a healthy vehicle not only lowers the risk of breakdowns but is also crucial for maximizing fuel efficiency,” Armbruster said.

