GMSA producers check out new pumpkin patch in Castroville

SAN ANTONIO – The cooler Fall air is finally here and it is the perfect time to get outside with the family.

Some of KSAT 12′s GMSA producers took the short drive to Castroville recently to check out BellCreek Acres.

Upon arrivaval, they saw there were so many things to do.

A favorite part was a hayrack ride through the woods around the Medina River, to the pumpkin patch.

With thousands of pumpkins, you are sure to find the perfect one.

You can also check out animals in their petting zoo. There are games for all ages, food, and even the potential for some shopping. Some of the money from ticket sales goes to non-profits in the area.

BellCreek Acres is open Fridays throughSundays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pumpkin patch is located at 1877 Co Rd 4713 in Lacoste, Texas.

