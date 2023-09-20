Festivals and fun, family-friendly things to do around San Antonio this fall

Top Left: Lost Maples State Park (Flickr, G. Lamar), Top Right: Muertos Fest (Francisco Cortes, Muertos Fest), Bottom Left: Ford Holiday River Parade, Bottom Right: Marble Falls Walkway of Lights (Look Think Make)

Fall is a favorite season for many and it’s starting to feel a bit more festive outside after the hottest summer on record in San Antonio. (You know it’s been hot when 90-degree weather feels festive!)

But the return of Halloween decor and pumpkin spice products signals a changing of the seasons no matter what the weather looks like.

This year, the autumnal equinox falls on Sept. 23. Want to celebrate the season? There’s plenty to do around San Antonio this fall.

Parktoberfest - Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at - Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest , which will take place from 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Koehler Pavilion. The festival honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.

Parktoberfest, celebrates San Antonio's German heritage with a free event at Koehler Pavilion, along the banks of the San Antonio River. (Brackenridge Park Conservancy)

Pumpkin patches - Pumpkin patches start popping up in September ahead of the Halloween season. The times and dates for pumpkin patches vary by location. Pro-tip: Pick a pumpkin with a flat surface to make carving easier.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival - Head to the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29 for the - Head to the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29 for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival . There are over 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions for families to enjoy. Admission is $15 per person.

Barbacoa and Big Red Festival - The uber-popular - The uber-popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning on Oct. 7-8. The festival will take place at the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road. Tickets start at $10 per person for a single-day general admission ticket.

Spirit Halloween - Spirit Halloween stores are already open for the spooky season. Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, according to the company’s website, and it sells everything from costumes to decorations. What makes trick-or-treating with twin witches so challenging? You never know which witch is which.

Haunted Houses - Haunted Houses are a fall favorite for scare seekers. There are many popular locations around San Antonio and some are located within theme parks like SeaWorld San Antonio and Fiesta Texas.

13th Floor

Spook Track-ula - This family-friendly series at the - This family-friendly series at the Texas Transportation Museum will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29. There will be trick or treating and creepy cabooses. The museum is located at 11731 Wetmore Road. Kids ages 4-12 are $10 and anyone aged 13 and older is $12. Kids 3 and younger are free.

Muertos Fest - One of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States takes place in downtown San Antonio. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend - One of the largest Día de los Muertos festivals in the United States takes place in downtown San Antonio. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Muertos Fest on Oct. 28-29 at Hemisfair. The festival is free to attend.

Wurstfest - This 10-day annual festival is a tradition that started in New Braunfels in 1961. - This 10-day annual festival is a tradition that started in New Braunfels in 1961. Wurstfest is one of the Hill Country town’s biggest events and attracts thousands of visitors from across the state and beyond every year. This year Wurstfest takes place from Nov. 3-12.

DiwaliSA Festival of Lights Parade - This free event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 4 throughout Hemisfair, Arneson River Theatre and the Tower of Americas. There will be live entertainment, food and handicrafts for sale, 2,000 floating diyas to be released, and a DJ area for dancing the night away at - This free event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 4 throughout Hemisfair, Arneson River Theatre and the Tower of Americas. There will be live entertainment, food and handicrafts for sale, 2,000 floating diyas to be released, and a DJ area for dancing the night away at DiwaliSA.

Lightscape - The immersive holiday light display will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for the 2023 holiday season. Lightscape will run from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, 2024. There will be a fire garden and a “more spectacular” display of bluebonnets, which is an installation unique to Texas. Tickets are currently on sale. - The immersive holiday light display Lightscape will return to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for the 2023 holiday season.will run from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, 2024. There will be a fire garden and a “more spectacular” display of bluebonnets, which is an installation unique to Texas. Tickets are currently on sale.

Lightscape at San Antonio Botanical Garden (San Antonio Botanical Garden)

Ford Holiday River Parade - This year’s - This year’s Ford Holiday River Parade theme is “Holiday Stories.” The 42nd annual parade will take place Nov. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

Marble Falls Walkway of Lights - Official dates for the - Official dates for the Marble Falls Walkway of Lights have not yet been announced but in years past the annual event has kicked off in mid to late November. There is no cost to attend the Walkway of Lights, which includes two million lights that cover more than 350 sculptures. Marble Falls is a roughly 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Lost Maples - Lost Maples State Natural Area is a picturesque paradise when the leaves change. The Texas state park is located roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great day trip for taking in some fall foliage. The peak season is usually somewhere around the middle two weekends of November.

Want to see how some of our KSAT employees like the more popular pumpkin spice treats? Check it out: