Firefighters find woman trapped in bedroom during South Side house fire

Woman in her 80s transported to BAMC

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAFD responded to a house fire on the city's South Side where one woman was found unconscious.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 80s who was trapped inside her home during a fire on the South Side has been hospitalized.

San Antonio Fire Department crews were called to the 9200 block of Walhalla Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters quickly knocked out the fire, which had started in the kitchen, and found the woman unconscious on the floor beside her bed.

An ambulance took the woman to Brooke Army Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said the home is gutted but not a total loss.

SAFD said the fire did not look suspicious.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

