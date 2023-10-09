Firefighters find woman trapped in bedroom during South Side house fire

SAFD responded to a house fire on the city's South Side where one woman was found unconscious.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 80s who was trapped inside her home during a fire on the South Side has been hospitalized.

San Antonio Fire Department crews were called to the 9200 block of Walhalla Avenue around 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters quickly knocked out the fire, which had started in the kitchen, and found the woman unconscious on the floor beside her bed.

An ambulance took the woman to Brooke Army Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported. Officials said the home is gutted but not a total loss.

SAFD said the fire did not look suspicious.