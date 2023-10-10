James Avery introduces Blue Bell Ice Cream charm

James Avery announced that it is collaborating with Blue Bell for a charm that features a carton of vanilla ice cream.

James Avery is introducing a sweet charm just in time for the holiday-buying season.

The Kerrville-based company announced Monday that it is collaborating with Blue Bell for a charm that features a carton of vanilla ice cream.

It is made out of sterling silver and bronze, and complete with the iconic Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” James Avery CEO John McCullough said in a news release. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president, said they were “honored” to have James Avery create the charm, adding that it’s been a “fun experience.”

The Blue Bell charm is available for purchase at all James Avery locations and at the Blue Bell store in Brenham.

The charm can also be purchased at JamesAvery.com and BlueBell.com.

