McDonald’s unveils four Happy Meal Halloween pails for this October

McDonald’s is bringing back the iconic Happy Meal Halloween pails for 2023 — but there’s a twist.

The burger chain said there are new designs for the regular trio of Boo Buckets — McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin — which first debuted in 1986.

There’s also a new design, Vampire, which is launching for the first time since the original purple Boo Bucket.

“Let’s be honest... spooky szn isn’t official until Boo Buckets are back at McDonald’s,” a news release states.

Guests who want one of the nostalgic pails can order a Happy Meal at participating restaurants starting on Oct. 17.

McDonald’s brought back the Boo Buckets in 2022. Before then, the last time the pails were seen was in 2016 when they had a “Charlie Brown” theme.

“They’ll be gone faster than you can say “boo,” so head to your local McDonald’s to get a festive pail while supplies last,” the release states.

More trending headlines: