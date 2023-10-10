San Antonio community shows unity for those hurting in Israel-Gaza conflict

More than 200 people attended the service to pray for peace and a speedy resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio community members gathered in solidarity and prayer in support of Israel at Temple Beth-El on Monday night.

More than 200 people attended the service to pray for peace and a speedy resolution to the Israel-Gaza conflict and for the community members who need support and prayers.

Yair Griver, who has strong ties to Israel, was among those in attendance. His family has been in Israel for hundreds of years, he said.

Griver said that some people he knows are currently living through a nightmare.

“I’ve actually had friends’ kids killed this weekend, and nieces and nephews, and (the) boyfriend of the niece of one of my cousins have been kidnapped,” Griver said.

Another attendee, Robert Smith, who was there to support his wife, said, “We’re just praying and hoping that the United States continues to support Israel.”

Elected officials also attended the event and promised to engage with those hurting in the community.