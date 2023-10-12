‘I want answers’: Family of slain teen angry DA’s office didn’t tell them defendants were in court, sentenced

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a teen murdered last year is frustrated about the lack of updates from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Gloria Martinez, 19, was found in a storage bin outside an abandoned home on the West Side on July 20, 2022.

Several days after she was found, her boyfriend, Adam Rangel; his father, Frank Rangel; and his sister, Alysson Paredes, were all arrested and charged with altering/destroying/concealing a human corpse.

Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were booked into the Bexar County jail early Monday on a charge of concealing a corpse. (KSAT)

The arrest affidavit said there was surveillance of the three moving the bin at different locations.

Since their arrests, Martinez’s family has received no updates on the case from the District Attorney’s office and didn’t even know the suspects were all in court recently to get plea deals.

I’m angry, and I want answers,” Angela Garcia said.

Garcia, who helped raise Martinez, said she doesn’t understand the lack of communication.

“It’s simple. It’s very simple. If it was your family, I’m sure you would have wanted the answers,” Garcia said.

On Sept. 25, Adam Rangel was sentenced to eight years in prison per a plea deal. Alysson Paredes was sentenced to two years in prison per a plea deal.

Garcia said she only found out about their plea deals and sentencing after reading the KSAT 12 articles about the cases.

Since then, she said she has left several messages at the District Attorney’s Office and received no response.

“I will continue doing whatever needs to be done until the DA gets their stuff together because this is ridiculous already,” Garcia said. “No family should have to feel this.”

Garcia vows to continue to be Martinez’s voice until justice is served.

SAPD told KSAT via email that the case is still open and actively being investigated by detectives, but it hasn’t had any recent updates.

KSAT emailed the District Attorney’s Office for comment. While it did not directly respond as to why this family wasn’t contacted, it issued the following statement:

“Our office is committed to ensuring effective communication with victims’ families. Open and transparent communication with a family’s designated point of contact is critical in keeping the family informed and helping them navigate the complexities and nuances of legal proceedings.

“We work to address any questions or concerns raised about a case and will gladly meet as often as necessary with the family members designated by the family’s primary point of contact.”

Anyone with any information on this murder case can contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or submit an anonymous tip via text message by texting the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411).

