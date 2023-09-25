Brother, sister charged with dumping body of slain 19-year-old get plea deals

SAN ANTONIO – A brother and sister charged with dumping the body of a murdered woman were given plea deals and sentenced to prison.

Adam Rangel and Alysson Paredes were charged with concealing a corpse.

In court on Monday, Rangel was given an eight-year plea deal with the understanding he could still be charged in Martinez’s murder.

Also on Monday, Paredes was given a two-year plea deal.

An arrest warrant affidavit ties their siblings and their father, Frank Rangel, to the case involving a woman’s body that was found stuffed inside a plastic bin in the 2400 block of San Luis Street on July 20.

Frank Rangel has a pending court hearing in October.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the body as Gloria Martinez, a 19-year-old woman who had been reported missing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Adam Rangel and Martinez were dating. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed to death.

While investigators are still working to determine who killed Martinez, police found surveillance video showing all three suspects playing a role in dumping her body.

Martinez’s murder investigation remains open.

