6 students, bus driver hospitalized after school bus carrying Southwest ISD students hit by 18-wheeler

20 students were on the bus at the time of the crash

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Six middle school students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital after they were struck by an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Southwest Independent School District.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Highway 90.

Southwest ISD says 20 students from Scobee Middle School were on the bus when it was hit by an 18-wheeler.

Six students and the driver are reportedly stable, according to SWISD.

The other students were evaluated at the scene and released to their parents or guardians.

The district says counseling and support services will be provided to the affected students and their families to assist them during this time.

“Our thoughts are with all the students involved in this incident, and we are grateful for your support and understanding during this challenging time,” said Southwest ISD in a statement.

