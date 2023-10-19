Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour of the West with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 21.

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.

The truck will be outside North Star Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. It will be parked on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough Avenue.

Fans of Hello Kitty can snag limited-edition merch, including a hoodie, cup plush, canvas tote, lunchbox and more.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to allow fans to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments so no cash will be allowed.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour of the West with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 21. (Courtesy, Hello Kitty Cafe Truck)

