SAPD catches 4 people accused of stealing $20,000-$30,000 worth of copper downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were caught stealing about $20,000-$30,000 worth of copper from a vacant building in downtown San Antonio, according to police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at a building at North St. Mary’s Street and Jones Avenue, not far from Interstate 35.

The suspects broke through a fence and accessed the copper wire, which was underground, police said. They pulled the copper out and loaded it on a truck.

Someone in a nearby apartment called 911 when they saw the suspicious people in the parking lot.

The suspects were about to drive off when officers arrived at the scene.

Police caught the four suspects, including three men and one woman, and arrested them. They are facing charges in relation to the incident.

The building was owned by CPS Energy at one point but it is currently vacant.

Four people were taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, for allegedly stealing copper wire from a vacant building in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)