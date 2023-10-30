WWE’s Monday Night Raw returns to Frost Bank Center

SAN ANTONIO – WWE’s Monday Night Raw will be returning to San Antonio in 2024.

The wrestling extravaganza will take over the Frost Bank Center on March 3.

Fans can see some of their favorite superstars, such as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets may be purchased through the Frost Bank Center’s website or on Ticketmaster starting at $20.

Exclusive presale access is available by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Sporting Events” genre.