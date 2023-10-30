45º
WWE’s Monday Night Raw returns to Frost Bank Center

Monday Night Raw will be at Frost Bank Center in March 2024

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

WWE Raw poster for San Antonio event in March 2024. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – WWE’s Monday Night Raw will be returning to San Antonio in 2024.

The wrestling extravaganza will take over the Frost Bank Center on March 3.

Fans can see some of their favorite superstars, such as Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets may be purchased through the Frost Bank Center’s website or on Ticketmaster starting at $20.

Exclusive presale access is available by signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Sporting Events” genre.

