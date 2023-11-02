Morgan’s Wonderland membership, season pass holders get free admission to SeaWorld SA through Jan. 2

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland may be closed for renovations this winter, but its annual-membership and season-pass holders will have unlimited access to another local theme park.

People with 2023 memberships and season passes to Morgan’s Wonderland can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio between Nov. 9 and Jan. 2.

Morgan’s Wonderland is getting upgrades including four new attractions. The ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive theme park is undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion and will be closed until spring.

“We’re truly grateful to SeaWorld for enabling our 2023 annual membership holders and season pass holders to get into the holiday spirit with exciting and sparkling entertainment,” said Richard Pretlow, Morgan’s Wonderland president in a press release. “Meanwhile, construction will be moving forward on our $6 million package of new Ultra Accessible attractions that are scheduled to be unveiled when we reopen the park for our 2024 season in the spring.”

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration boasts the largest Christmas light display in Texas and holiday-themed animal shows, performances and parades.

“We are thrilled and wholeheartedly committed to extending SeaWorld’s warmest welcome to Morgan’s Wonderland members this holiday season as a goodwill gesture while their own park undergoes expansion,” said Jodi Davenport, SeaWorld Park President in a press release.

While the SeaWorld offer applies only to 2023 Morgan’s Wonderland pass holders and memberships, season passes and memberships for the 2024 season are on sale and can be purchased online.

To learn more about accessibility at SeaWorld San Antonio, go to SeaWorld’s website.