SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of bank on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a bank on the city’s Northeast Side just last week.

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 8 at a Bank of America in the 12300 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) walked into the bank and passed a note to the teller. The note said it was a robbery and to give the suspect the money from the drawer, police said.

Authorities say the suspect also told the teller he had a gun. The suspect fled on foot and got into a black sedan. He has not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.