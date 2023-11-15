Alamo Ranch enjoying its rise in popularity but overwhelmed by rapid growth

ALAMO RANCH – Beautiful trees, no city taxes, separation from the hustle and bustle. That’s the promise of Alamo Ranch, but what’s the reality?

“Know My Neighborhood” is all about the stories and issues neighbors are dealing with, not what politicians and elected officials think.

In our latest edition, we explore the Alamo Ranch neighborhood with the people who live there. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in Bexar County — and it shows.

It is entirely in Bexar County and not in city limits, meaning it falls to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to patrol and protect its streets. Traffic troubles and a planned VIA project are also some of the “Good, Bad and Frustrating” elements on the county’s Far West Side.

In this episode, come along as we look at the rich history of this neighborhood that once promised “country living” but is now dealing with big-city problems. We’ll explore the lure of Alamo Ranch, plus its growing pains in this edition of Know My Neighborhood.

Read next: