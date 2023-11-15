74º
Alamo Ranch enjoying its rise in popularity but overwhelmed by rapid growth

Traffic troubles and a planned VIA project are some concerns that neighbors have

Steve Spriester, Anchor

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Know My Neighborhood: Alamo Ranch, Growing Pains — A walkthrough. (Henry Keller, KSAT)

ALAMO RANCH – Beautiful trees, no city taxes, separation from the hustle and bustle. That’s the promise of Alamo Ranch, but what’s the reality?

Know My Neighborhood” is all about the stories and issues neighbors are dealing with, not what politicians and elected officials think.

In our latest edition, we explore the Alamo Ranch neighborhood with the people who live there. It is one of the fastest-growing areas in Bexar County — and it shows.

It is entirely in Bexar County and not in city limits, meaning it falls to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to patrol and protect its streets. Traffic troubles and a planned VIA project are also some of the “Good, Bad and Frustrating” elements on the county’s Far West Side.

In this episode, come along as we look at the rich history of this neighborhood that once promised “country living” but is now dealing with big-city problems. We’ll explore the lure of Alamo Ranch, plus its growing pains in this edition of Know My Neighborhood.

About the Authors:

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

