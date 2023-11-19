Man behind bars after threatening to kill security guard at Whataburger, SAPD says

Vicente Espinoza, 40, is charged with agg. assault against a security officer.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is charged after threatening to kill a security guard at a Whataburger restaurant while armed with a gun, according to San Antonio police.

Vicente Espinoza, 40, is charged with aggravated assault against a security officer after the confrontation on Oct. 21, an arrest affidavit states.

Officers who responded to the call were told by the victim, a 47-year-old man, that he “feared for his life” after Espinoza threatened to kill him, an affidavit states.

The victim has not returned to work due to his fear of seeing Espinoza again, SAPD said.

Police obtained surveillance video, which showed Espinoza driving a blue Dodge Ram and ordering food in the drive-thru.

Within the hour, an officer said he saw Espinoza at the Magistrate’s office, being arrested on an unrelated charge.

The officer recognized Espinoza from the surveillance video and informed the other officer conducting the arrest.

When Espinoza was arrested, police said he was still driving the blue Dodge Ram that was seen at Whataburger with the same license plate.

He also has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye -- part of the suspect’s description provided to police.

Authorities believe Espinoza “intentionally caused bodily injury” to the victim, an affidavit reads.

According to Bexar County court records, Espinoza remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000.