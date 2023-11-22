San Antonio family has hosted Thanksgiving for US Air Force trainees for 30+ years

SAN ANTONIO – Operation Home Cooking has been going strong for 48 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, allowing local families the opportunity to share Thanksgiving with U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training trainees.

Approximately 330 families in San Antonio will be participating this year, including the Dennis Family.

They have opened their homes and hearts for over 30 years and created cherished memories to last a lifetime.

“We tell them, look, you are at home. You can take your boots off if you want. You can relax,” said David Dennis, Sgt. (Ret.) U.S. Army.

The 48-year-old program hits home for Dennis.

“I spent 22 years in the military — ‘74 to ‘96. While I was in Germany, that’s where I met my wife,” Dennis said.

Dennis knows how difficult being away from home during the holidays can be.

“When I was stationed in the barracks, the married guys that had to pull duty on the holidays, I would volunteer to do their duties so they can be with their families,” Dennis said.

Host families provide transportation to and from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The Dennis family is counting down until they can share experiences.

