Preparations underway for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Preparations are underway for the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner in San Antonio.

This year marks the 44th anniversary of the event, which will take place on Thursday at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 E. Market St.

The event was created for seniors and people experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. However, anyone is invited to dine together at a community dinner table where they can enjoy a free, hot Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings along with live music and entertainment.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and an all-faith worship service takes place at 10 a.m. Food will be served from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

“There are thousands of people depending on it,” Patricia Jimenez, daughter of Raul Jimenez, told KSAT. “I think the need is greater than ever and there are so many people who aren’t just alone but are struggling financially, a lot of homeless individuals, and everybody is welcomed.”

Volunteers will also deliver meals to those who are homebound. The last day to request a delivered meal was Friday.

Volunteer slots have also been filled.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free transportation to seniors attending the dinner.

People 55 and older have access to fare-free trips on VIA mainline busses, VIA Link and VIAtrans when traveling to and from the event. Passengers should inform the driver that they are attending the dinner, and present a VIA senior ID card or identification with proof of age.

Registered VIAtrans clients will be dropped off and picked up at the convention center. For more information on VIA rides, call 210-362-2020.

The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returned in 2022 following a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers had to pivot in 2020 and 2021 and instead of an in-person event, meals were distributed with the help of more than 40 partnering organizations and volunteers.