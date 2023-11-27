Concerns over new NameDrop function on iPhones are exaggerated, but here’s how to disable the feature

Law enforcement agencies are warning about a new feature on the latest iOS update, but it turns out, that concern may not be warranted.

NameDrop allows iPhone users with iOS 17.1 or watchOS 10.1 to quickly share their contact information with consent.

Many police departments across the country have been warning people to disable the feature, implying that your phone could share your personal information without your consent. But, that’s not the case.

Here are the instructions for how to works, according to Apple:

1. Do one of the following:

Share from iPhone to iPhone or Apple Watch: Hold the display of your iPhone a few centimeters from the top of the other person’s iPhone or Apple Watch.

Share from Apple Watch to another Apple Watch: Open the Contacts app on your Apple Watch, tap your picture in the top-right corner, tap Share, then bring your watch close to the other person’s Apple Watch.

A glow emerges from both devices and Apple Watch vibrates to indicate a connection is being made.

2. Continue holding your devices near each other until NameDrop appears on both screens.

3. Choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s, or to only receive the other person’s. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other or lock your iPhone before the NameDrop transfer completes.

Note: NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact.

We tried out the feature in the KSAT newsroom and can confirm that while the connection happens quickly, you do have to give your phone permission to share in each case.

When the connection happens, your phone will vibrate and then display your own contact information on your phone screen with a prompt asking if you would like to share your information or just receive another person’s contact information. You have to select “Share” before it sends any personal information, including your name, to the person you’ve connected with. If you select “Receive Only,” the other person must select “Share” on their phone.

Still, if you would like to disable the feature, that is easy to do: