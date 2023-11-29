Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing remodeling subcontractor at North Side apartment complex

Omar Martinez-Vargas, 37, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting death of Miguel Miranda-Hernández.

SAN ANTONIO – A judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison on Monday for killing a remodeling subcontractor.

Omar Martinez-Vargas, 37, was sentenced in the 437th District Court for the slaying of Miguel Miranda-Hernández, 50.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a murder charge in October.

Martinez-Vargas and Miranda-Hernandez worked together on a remodeling job at a North Side apartment complex where the two men lived in February 2022.

According to police, the defendant shot the victim in the head during an altercation. Miranda-Hernandez’s body was discovered by a supervisor who went to check on the men.

The defendant was apprehended at a nearby gas station while still in possession of the murder weapon, police said.

“Omar Martinez-Vargas killed Miguel Miranda-Hernandez without justification. It was a senseless killing,” Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “Our community rejects violence, and we are committed to holding criminals accountable and relentlessly pursuing justice.”