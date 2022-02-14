Authorities release ID, cause of death of remodeling contractor allegedly killed by coworker

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name and cause of death of a remodeling subcontractor found dead at a job site last week.

Miguel Miranda-Hernandez, 50, died of a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

His body was found just before 7:20 a.m. Friday when his boss when to check on him and another worker at a job site at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Nacogdoches Road, near Loop 410, police said.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the two workers had been staying and working at the apartment complex.

At some point, they had an altercation and one of them killed the other, police said.

The main contractor went to the complex when things “seemed kind of fishy,” and that’s when he discovered the dead man, the sergeant said.

Ad

The coworker was detained at an area store. He had a weapon on him, but police did not describe the weapon.

At the time it was unclear if the incident happened in self-defense.

Read also: