Public health alert issued for possibly contaminated chorizo sold at H-E-B

If you have purchased the product, the release suggested throwing it in the trash or returning it to H-E-B.

SAN ANTONIO – A public health alert has been issued for contaminated chorizo products sold at H-E-B, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected products are “LEAN apco BRAND MEATS ALL-NATURAL PREMIUM CHORIZO” with a best-by date of May 12, the release said.

According to USDA, the packages were sold at H-E-B grocery stores in Texas.

The possible contamination was discovered after receiving complaints about hard pieces of plastic and metal found in the chorizo products.

So far, USDA officials have said there have been no injuries or illnesses from consuming the chorizo product.

