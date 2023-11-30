Ballistic evidence ties teen to multiple shootings, deaths, SAPD says

Nathan Martinez, 19, was arrested for several warrants, including capital murder and aggravated assault.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen is in police custody after ballistic evidence tied him to multiple fatal shootings.

Nathan Martinez, 19, was wanted on several warrants, including capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

According to SAPD Sgt. Washington Moscoso, investigators were able to tie Martinez to several shootings within the last year.

The first, from June 2022, occurred in the 2500 block of Patron Drive. There, a dark-colored SUV drove by a home where a family BBQ was taking place and opened fire. Authorities believed about 20-30 rounds were fired.

Two men — Alejandro Gomez-Soliz, 45, and Juan Gomez, 46 — were both struck and killed, police said. Five other people were wounded.

In an unrelated incident after the shooting, Martinez and two others were stopped and arrested for possession of controlled substances and the possession of prohibited firearms, Moscoso said.

Martinez was able to post his bail, Moscoso said.

In August of this year, Julian Junior Robledo, 17, died two days after he and his mother were shot at while drinking coffee under their carport at a home in the 2800 block of Mosscircle Drive. Robledo’s mother was not hurt.

Moscoso said a large amount of ballistic evidence was collected at the scene.

Police obtained a warrant for Martinez’s social media accounts and found the teen bragging about “taking down a rival gang member,” Moscoso said.

Further, he described the use of a “switch” on his weapon to make it fully automatic, Moscoso said.

Again, in August 2023, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West Mayfield Drive.

Moscoso said the victim returned fire after he was shot at. While he was not cooperative, investigators again collected a large amount of ballistic evidence from the scene.

Evidence from this shooting was matched to both the Mosscircle and Patron shootings, Moscoso said.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday without incident.

“We are very relieved to get this individual off the streets [and] without incident,” Moscoso said.

You can watch the Martinez’s perp walk in the video player below: