3 men shot during altercation at Southwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after three men were shot during an altercation on the city’s Southwest Side late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. to Guild Park Apartments in the 700 block of West Mayfield Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Somerset Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the three men drove themselves to a nearby neighborhood hospital after being shot during an altercation at the apartment complex.

Police said witnesses heard a commotion outside and then saw several people and vehicles fleeing the parking lot. There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities say two of the men shot were listed as being in “stable” condition and one of the men was seriously wounded by the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what started the altercation.