Man on the run after hostage incident involving children on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted on several warrants is on the run after a short standoff at an apartment complex on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers arrived at the 3200 block of Cripple Creek just after 1 p.m. for a family disturbance. They spoke to a woman who left the apartment and told them her young children were in an apartment with her boyfriend — 25-year-old Faustino Diaz.

Police discovered Diaz had five warrants — one for felony sexual assault of a child and four misdemeanor charges. They called in backup and SWAT to the location to try to get Diaz to come out.

Eventually, SWAT made their way into the apartment, but the children — ages 2, 3 and 8 months old — were alone. Diaz had left the apartment through a back door, police said.

SAPD could not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Officers are still searching for Diaz. It’s unclear if he will face additional charges stemming from the standoff.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here