Museum Reach River of Lights event to feature 50,000 pounds of snow

San Antonio – The San Antonio River Authority is hosting a free community event on Dec. 9 that includes thousands of pounds of snow.

The agency is planning on bringing in 50,000 pounds of snow as part of its Museum Reach River of Lights event. The event, which will run from 4 to 8 p.m., will take place at the Lock and Dam near the bridge on Brooklyn Avenue.

In addition to the snow, there will be snow slides for children and adults. Visitors will also get to see Santa’s longhorns, live music and enjoy cookie decorating. The highlight will be the light displays and decorations along the Museum Reach of the River Walk.

“When designing and planning this year’s River of Lights event, we wanted to provide the community an accessible, entertaining, and fun holiday event to bring their families to and create lifelong memories along the San Antonio River,” Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation for the River Authority Kristen Hansen said in a press release.

Visitors are also being asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the San Antonio River Foundation’s Fill the Canoe toy drive, benefitting St. PJ’s Children’s Home as well as Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

