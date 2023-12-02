Human remains found in Von Ormy in July identified

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Human remains found in a suitcase earlier this year have been identified.

The Bexar County sheriff said the remains are those of 51-year-old Ricardo Sanez. His torso was found in a suitcase in southwest Bexar County in July.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says Sanez was involved in organized crime and may have been distributing drugs.

A forensics team identified a dragon tattoo on his back. The sheriff said the tattoo led to relatives coming forward to identify him.

This week, BCSO investigators returned to the scene where Sanez’s remains were found in Von Ormy. The sheriff said his team was following up on leads.

While he did not want to talk about possible suspects, he said there were people of interest in the case.