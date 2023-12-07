Sea Island Shrimp House co-founder dies at 89; all locations will be closed Thursday in her honor

SAN ANTONIO – Sea Island Shrimp House will close all of its locations on Thursday to mourn co-founder Chrissy Anthony, who died on Nov. 30. She was 89.

The San Antonio-based seafood chain said Anthony died “surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.”

She co-founded Sea Island with her husband Dan and friend Henry Reed in 1965.

“Together, she and Dan built a culinary legacy that has continued to thrive for over five decades, earning a well-deserved place among San Antonio’s most popular dining establishment,” her obituary states. “Her principles of kitchen management, food quality, and service excellence that she established over the years still endure today, as the Anthony family has continuously operated restaurants in San Antonio for over 110 years.”

To honor her memory, Sea Island will close all seven of its locations on Thursday. Instead, there will be a public visitation from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday at the Porter Loring Funeral Home.

All employees, vendors and associates are welcome to attend.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and sharing of memories we’ve seen over the past 24 hours,” Sea Island said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The post added that in place of flowers, donations can be made to St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church or a charity of one’s choice.

“Thank you for understanding as the Anthony family and the Sea Island family navigate this profound loss,” the post continued.

The restaurants are expected to be open on Friday. Sea Island has six locations across San Antonio and one location in New Braunfels.

Last year, Sea Island was listed among the best seafood restaurants in the Best Texas Eats’ Viewer’s Choice awards.