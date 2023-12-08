Woman shot by 2 men in ski masks during attempted carjacking

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot on Friday morning when two men in ski masks tried to carjack her outside her home on the East Side.

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Elaine Drive.

San Antonio police said a woman in her 20s had just backed out of her driveway when two men in ski masks drove up and tried to carjack her.

They started shooting and she was hit in the shoulder.

The gunmen drove off in their own car, leaving her and her car behind.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said her wound was not life-threatening.

