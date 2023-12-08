65º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman shot by 2 men in ski masks during attempted carjacking

The gunmen left the woman’s car behind

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot on Friday morning when two men in ski masks tried to carjack her outside her home on the East Side.

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Elaine Drive.

San Antonio police said a woman in her 20s had just backed out of her driveway when two men in ski masks drove up and tried to carjack her.

They started shooting and she was hit in the shoulder.

The gunmen drove off in their own car, leaving her and her car behind.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said her wound was not life-threatening.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter