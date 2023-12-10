Road rage shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries on far West Side

A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday night after another driver opened fire on him during a road rage shooting, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

The incident happened on the Hwy 151 access road near Hunt Lane on the far West Side around 8:30 p.m.

The victim said he cut off another vehicle - a red Dodge Charger - and someone in the vehicle opened fire, striking him and his vehicle multiple times, police said.

The victim drove off and sought help in a nearby restaurant parking lot, where he called police.

The man was struck in his lower torso and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

SAPD dispatched a helicopter to search for the vehicle but were unable to locate the suspect at this time.