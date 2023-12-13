San Antonio nonprofit saved by Christmas miracle

SAN ANTONIO – From a major setback to a Christmas miracle. On Monday morning, the nonprofit Blessed Angels found their work vehicles vandalized and burglarized. By Tuesday, the nonprofit had received an outpouring of support.

Marion Thomas is the CEO of Blessed Angels, a nonprofit that delivers groceries to about 200 homebound seniors every month.

“The Bexar County Constable’s Office dropped by this morning; they’re going to deliver to our homebound seniors,” Thomas said via her Facebook Live post.

Monday’s incident left 50 people without their food, but on Tuesday, deputies delivered.

“That was the most important thing to me right now is that these seniors are not sitting at home without food,” Thomas said.

Although one issue was resolved, there are still questions about when the vandalized vehicles will be back up and running.

The vandalism is not only impacting senior services like pick-up and drop-off, but it’s also cutting into funds for their toy drive on Friday.

This is why Blackjack Speed Shop, owned by Spurs Legend Tim Duncan and his partner Jason Pena, stepped in.

KSAT’s cameras were rolling as Peña called Thomas.

“It’s so unfortunate and especially this time of year, and y’all are trying to do such great things for the kids and community; it’s just heartbreaking,” Pena said. “We could get you rolling again if we got wheels and tires back on it,”

“That’s exciting news,” Thomas said.

“Yes, ma’am, we want to help you,” Pena said.

“Wow, wow, that makes me want to cry,” Thomas said.

The help didn’t stop there.

According to Thomas, Kym’s Angel Foundation has offered to look for rental space for safe parking if Blessed Angels Vehicles,

Special Olympics Texas offered to let them borrow their vehicles. Even District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte is looking for potential added safety measures for the nonprofit.

“It sends chills, it’s just awesome, I’m just so humbled and grateful,” Thomas said.

Blessed Angels are having their toy drive on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at their senior center at 14078 Nacogdoches Road.

It’s open to the public, and all that is required for a gift is having your child or your child’s birth certificate present.

If you’re interested in helping Blessed Angels in their efforts, click here.