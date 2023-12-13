Search continues for missing Texas State University student who disappeared in Luling 3 years ago

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are still searching for a Texas State University student who disappeared in Central Texas three years ago.

Jason Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020, as he drove from San Marcos to the Houston area to visit his family.

The following day, Landry crashed his car on the secluded Salt Flat Road in Luling. Authorities have said they don’t know what caused the crash.

Landry, who was 21 at the time, was believed to have walked away from the scene.

Authorities searched the area but have not found him despite a new attempt in 2022. Searchers also looked in a pond near the area where Landry was last seen.

On Wednesday, the Texas Attorney General’s Office said law enforcement is continuing to search for him and pursuing all credible information.

According to a statement from the office, they have conducted extensive forensic testing, issued numerous search warrants, interviewed dozens of witnesses, and asked experts in multiple government agencies and nonprofit organizations for assistance.

A panel of investigators has “examined all parts of the case and concluded that all credible leads and investigative steps have been thoroughly pursued up to this point,” the statement reads.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OAG Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit by clicking here.

Landry is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management. Landry also has a scar on his ankle and has medium-length hair and a goatee.