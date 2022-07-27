Man found unresponsive in New York is not missing Texas State student Jason Landry, police say

(From left) Jason Landry and a man who New York police say is from Yonkers.

NEW YORK – A hospitalized man who was found unresponsive on the streets of New York is not Texas State University student Jason Landry, despite rampant internet speculation in recent days.

According to New York Police Department, the man was found at 6:33 a.m., July 22, near University Ave and Reservoir Ave in the Bronx. He had no apparent injuries and had no ID.

Police shared a photo of the man on social media Tuesday evening, and many thought he resembled Landry.

The 21-year-old disappeared in December of 2020 as he drove home to the Houston area to visit his family.

Although his vehicle was found by authorities and recent search parties have continued looking for Landry, he has not yet been found.

New York police confirmed around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday that the man in the hospital was identified as a man from Yonkers. His family has also been notified.

