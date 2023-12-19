Girl robbed, shot during early-morning meet-up in restaurant parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was robbed and shot in a restaurant parking lot during a meet-up on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Culebra Road.

According to police, two teenage girls had been staying at a motel in the area but left, telling their parents they were heading to a Denny’s restaurant for breakfast.

The two girls however, had plans to meet another girl for a fight, police said.

Authorities say when they got to the parking lot four people waiting in masks robbed them and then one of them shot one of the girls in her backside. The masked robbers fled after the shooting.

The wounded girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she is expected to recover.

SAPD said so far they have not made any arrests. Officers did say they have an idea of who one of the shooting suspects is because of a previous Instagram post.