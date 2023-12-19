55º
Man shot, killed by uncle during dispute outside home on West Side, police say

SAPD: The shooter is in custody

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

A man was shot and killed during a dispute on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in the 1700 block of Laven Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by his uncle during a dispute on Tuesday morning on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Laven Drive, not far from Culebra Road.

San Antonio police said there was some sort of dispute happening in the backyard when a 59-year-old man shot his 43-year-old nephew.

The uncle is in police custody, and at this time, it is unknown if he will face charges.

There was one other adult inside the home when the shooting happened outside, and that person was not hurt.

Details about the dispute are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

